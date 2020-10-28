Laurel Sheriff's Detective James Sizemore along with Deputy Landry Collett, Deputy Justin Taylor, And Deputy Tommy Houston arrested two individuals on KY 312 approximately 9 miles South of London following a traffic stop conducted by Deputy Landry Collett on a silver colored Ford Mustang that was driving recklessly early Tuesday morning October 27, 2020 at approximately 6:16 AM. During the investigation the driver and one other individual were found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and heroin. The driver was also found in possession of pipes and small bags and a large amount of US currency. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
- the driver -Shawn Chadwick Baker age 42 of Brown's Creek Rd., London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – heroin; reckless driving; improper start from parked position.
- Another involved subject – Ashley Barnes age 29 of Lake Pointe Dr., Corbin charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – heroin; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.
These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
