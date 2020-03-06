Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March 6, 2020 at approximately 3:30 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Joshua Mills, 21 of CBS Road and Love Westberry, 24 of Holland Branch. The arrest occurred when Deputy Brumley was dispatched to a noise complaint on Frazier Road. Deputy Brumley made contact with both subjects who was sitting inside of a vehicle, through confirmation with Clay County Dispatch it was shown that the male driver had two active warrants for his arrest. Through investigation it was determined the female passenger was also under the influence. During the search, Deputy Brumley located a glass smoking pipe and a baggie of a substance believed to be methamphetamine.
Joshua Mills, 21 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Public Intoxication of Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)
Love Westberry, 24 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
