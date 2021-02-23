Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Lieut. Chris Edwards along with Sheriff John Root and Sheriff's detectives and deputies arrested two individuals on Monday afternoon February 22, 2021 at approximately 4:36 PM. The arrests occurred in London after Sheriff's investigators received information from social services that they had received a complaint that a nine-year-old female had allegedly been subjected to sexual intercourse, sodomy, and deviant sexual intercourse by both her mother and her mother's boyfriend. Sheriff's detectives and deputies began an investigation and during the course of the investigation obtained a search warrant for their residence on Scott Street in London where a large amount of suspected meth, baggies, and a pipe were located. Investigators also located multiple electronic devices and multiple sexual aids and devices. As a result of the investigation conducted by Sheriff's investigators, two persons were arrested and are identified as:
• Trevor Donald Collins age 22 of Scott St., London charged with four counts of Rape – first-degree – victim 12 years of age or under; five counts of sodomy – first-degree – victim under 12 years of age; trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jessica R. Odell age 27 of Scott St., London charged with two counts of sodomy – first-degree – victim 12 years of age or under; sexual abuse – first-degree; trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.
These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
