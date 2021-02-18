On February 18, 2021 at approximately 9:00 AM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Sheriff Patrick Robinson, Deputy Paul Whitehead and CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb arrested Timothy Rodriguez, 26 of North Highway 11 and Jessie Jackson, 27 of E Couch Road.
The arrest occurred on Smith Hollow Road when units was dispatched to a complaint of a theft involving an electric motor that was taken from B&W Resources. Upon arrival, Deputies encountered the subjects on an ATV with a trailer containing the motor. Assisting at the scene was Manchester Police Officer Antonio Dodson.
Jessie Jackson, 27 was charged with:
• Theft by Unlawful Taking Over
• Criminal Trespassing-1st Degree
• Menacing
Timothy Rodriguez, 26 was charged with:
• Theft by Unlawful Taking Over
• Criminal Trespassing- 1st Degree
• Menacing
