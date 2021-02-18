On February 18, 2021 at approximately 9:00 AM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Sheriff Patrick Robinson, Deputy Paul Whitehead and CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb arrested Timothy Rodriguez, 26 of North Highway 11 and Jessie Jackson, 27 of E Couch Road.
 
The arrest occurred on Smith Hollow Road when units was dispatched to a complaint of a theft involving an electric motor that was taken from B&W Resources. Upon arrival, Deputies encountered the subjects on an ATV with a trailer containing the motor. Assisting at the scene was Manchester Police Officer Antonio Dodson. 
 
Jackson

Jessie Jackson
TR

Timothy Rodriguez
Jessie Jackson, 27 was charged with:
• Theft by Unlawful Taking Over
• Criminal Trespassing-1st Degree
• Menacing
Timothy Rodriguez, 26 was charged with:
• Theft by Unlawful Taking Over
• Criminal Trespassing- 1st Degree
• Menacing
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you