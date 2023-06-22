London police arrested two men for theft by unlawful taking over $1,000, as well as for outstanding warrants on one of the men.
Bruce Hubbard, 50, and David Howard, 30, both of Clay County, were arrested on June 19 by London Police Det. Dillon Blair.
According to Det. Blair’s report, he was investigating the theft of an item in London, and located the item in Hubbard’s and Howard’s possession. Through investigation he determined the duo knew the item did not belong to them when they took it.
After stealing the item, the men went to Lowe’s Home Improvement where Hubbard allegedly shoplifted a number of items.
During the arrest, detectives found a glass pipe with burnt residue in Hubbard’s possession. Besides TBUT, he was charged with shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hubbard was also served with outstanding warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and other traffic charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.