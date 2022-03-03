On March 1, 2022 at approximately 11:00 AM Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson was following up on a tip of a stolen vehicle complaint that occurred on the previous day when he located the stolen vehicle on Thomas Branch Road.
Through investigation Christopher Hodges, 30 or North Highway 421 and Angel Marcum, 29 of North Highway 421 was located at a residence off of North Highway 421 and charged with the theft of the vehicle. Arresting Officers were Deputy Paul Whitehead along with Deputy Dewey Grubb, Deputy Darrell Goins, Deputy John Root and Manchester City Police Assistant Chief Jason Combs.
Christopher Hodges, 30 was charged with:
• TBUT or DISP Auto $10,000 < $1,000,00
Angel Marcum, 29 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• TBUT of DISP Auto $10,000 < $1,000,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.