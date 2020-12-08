On December 7, 2020 at approximately 3:30 PM Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson along with CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb arrested Ronnie Burkhart, 41 of Highway 1350 and Betty Burkhart, 39 of North Highway 421. The arrest occurred off of North Highway 421 when both subjects were located and through confirmation with Clay County Dispatch it showed the female subject had an active Clay County Indictment and the male subject was shown to have an active Clay County Circuit Bench Warrant. The photos attached are courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Ronnie Burkhart, 41 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
Betty Burkhart, 39 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
