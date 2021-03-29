Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March 27, 2021 at approximately 10:15 PM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Deputy Jared Smith arrested Courtney Smith, 23 of Paw Paw Road and William Abner, 30 of Morgan Branch Road. The arrest occurred on South Highway 421 when Deputy Brumley conducted a traffic stop for vehicle infractions. Upon making contact with the female driver, Deputy Brumley noted that the subject showed signs of intoxication. Through confirmation with Clay County Dispatch it showed the subject was operating on a suspended or revoked operator license. Also, the male passenger was shown to have an active Jackson County Circuit Bench Warrant.
Courtney Smith, 23 was charged with:
• One Headlight
• License to be in Possession
• Operating on Suspended or Revoked License
• Operating Motor Vehicle under the Influence of ALC/DRUGS/ETC
• Failure to Produce Insurance Card
William Abner, 30 was charged with:
• Serving Jackson County Circuit Bench Warrant
