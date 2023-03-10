An intoxicated man at the AdventHealth emergency department led to two people charged with endangering the welfare of minors.
Early Wednesday morning Ethan Hensley, 25, of Lawson Road, entered the emergency department. A 911 call was placed by personnel saying they had an intoxicated individual at their location.
Deputy Wes Brumley responded to the call and was told a minor accompanied Hensley and he admitted to using meth.
The deputy spoke with social services and was advised another child was located at Hensley’s home and requested a welfare check.
The home was located at 450 Lipps Branch Road. When the deputy arrived, he observed through a window, a child on the couch asleep.
“I knocked and announced loudly and had no response,” Brumley said. “The door was unlocked so I went into the home and tried to speak with the child, and she did not respond.”
Whitney Smith, 21, of 439 Ponder Branch, was inside the home and woke up.
“I woke Smith up and spoke with her and advised social services to speak with her,” Brumley said.
The child was laying nude on the couch and the deputy also observed a clear bag with a crystal-like substance and several white pills on the stove.
“Smith admitted the substance and pills belonged to her and admitted she had used meth and heroin prior on this date while the children were at home. Also in the bag was a glass pipe and a crystal-like substance with residue and a syringe.”
Smith was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of a controlled substance 1st and 2nddegree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hensley was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor and public intoxication.
