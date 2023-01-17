Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on January 16, 2023 at approximately 4:35 AM, Clay County Sheriff's Office K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested David W, Collins of Manchester, and Alisha L, Henson also of Manchester. The arrest occurred off Muddy Gap Rd. when Deputy Brumley came into contact with the subjects during a traffic stop for infractions. Through investigation Deputy Brumley was able to determine that Collins had active warrants for his arrest. Upon searching Collins, Deputy Brumley located Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and other paraphernalia. Upon search of the vehicle units located suspected narcotics in the area of the vehicle that Collins was sitting in. Also located in the vehicle was a handbag that contained Alisha Henson's ID card and more suspected Methamphetamine. Upon on arrival to the Clay County Detention Center more paraphernalia was located. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Officer John Root, and Officer Brayden Gibbs.
David W, Collins of Manchester was charged with
.Public Intoxication- Controlled Sub ( Excludes Alcohol)
.Possession Controlled Substance 1st degree (Opiates)
.Possession Controlled Substance 1st degree (Methamphetamine)
.Possession Controlled Substance 1st degree ( Drug Unspecified)
. Drug Paraphernalia Buy/ Possess
.Possession Of Marijuana
Alisha L, Henson of Manchester was charged with
. Operating On Suspended Or Revoked Operators License
.Failure To Produce Insurance Card
.Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)
.Drug Paraphernalia Buy/ Possess
