Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on August 15, 2020 at approximately 2:20 AM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Deputy Jared Smith arrested Allen Riley, 21 of Kaitlyn Smith, 21 both of Williams Road. The arrest occurred on North Highway 421 when deputies were on routine patrol when they encountered both subjects pushing an ATV down the roadway. Contact was made with the subjects, and once information was ran of the female individual it was confirmed she had an active warrant for her arrest. During the search, a metal container was located on the subject’s person which contained what is suspected to be methamphetamine. The male subject was determined to be under the influence of intoxicants, he admitted to using methamphetamine earlier this date. Upon search, two clear baggies of methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe was located on the subjects person.
Kaitlyn Smith, 21 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court (Clay County)
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)
Allen Riley, 21 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)
