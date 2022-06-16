Smith

Matthew Smith
Westberry

Elliott Westberry
On June 15th 2022 approximately 9pm, K-9 officer Ryan Jackson and officer Antonio Dodson conducted a traffic stop on a red ford ranger near Rawlings Stinson park. Through observation the driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt. Once making contact with the driver and passenger a strong odor of marijuana was coming from inside the vehicle. Upon further investigation consent to search the vehicle was given by the driver/owner. During this time officers obtained two large baggies containing a crystal like substance believed to be Methamphetamine and a large bag containing a green leafy substance believed to be Marijuana. This all was found inside the back rest of the driver seat. Both driver and passenger were placed under arrest.
Matthew D Smith was charged with Traf Cont Sub- 1st Degree- 1st offense < 2gms Methamphetamine, Traf in marijuana less than 8 oz- 1st offense, Driving on DUI suspended license- 1st offense, failure to wear seatbelts.
Elliot T Westberry was charged with Traf cont sub- 1st Degree < 2gms methamphetamine, traf In marijuana less than 8oz -1st offense.
Assisting at the scene was Sgt Jeff Couch and CCSO Sgt Jeremy Gabbard.
They both was lodged into the Clay County Detention Center.

