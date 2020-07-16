Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective James Sizemore, deputies and detectives along with a Sheriff's office K-9 team arrested two individuals off West Cumberland Gap Pkwy. approximately 9 miles South of London early Wednesday morning July 15, 2020 at approximately 3:18 AM. The arrests occurred following an investigation conducted by Sheriff deputies; detectives and deputies into suspected illegal drug trafficking in that area.
During the investigation, Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler along with his K-9 "Edge"; conducted a walk around on a silver Buick four-door occupied by two suspects and alerted on the vehicle assisting investigators with locating drugs under the hood. Investigators found a large quantity of
Xanax, suspected methamphetamine, unused needles, and other pills. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
1. Shartuse Lyttle age 45 of North 5th St., Lexington, KY charged with trafficking in a
controlled substance – third-degree – second offense; possession of a controlled
substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug
paraphernalia.
2. Julia Helton age 38 charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – third-degree –
first offense; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense –
methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence.
These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
Assisting on the investigation and arrests for the Laurel County Sheriff's office were: Detective James Sizemore, Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Landry Collett, Deputy Justin Taylor, K-9 Deputy Gary
Mehler and his K-9 “Edge”. Photo of contraband seized attached to this report.
