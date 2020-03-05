Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March 4, 2020 at approximately 3:20 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Wes Brumley conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for infractions on Muddy Gap Road. Upon contact with the driver, Deputy Brumley ran the subject’s information which was confirmed to having an active warrant for his arrest. During search of both driver and passenger along with the vehicle, it was noted a substantial amount of what appeared to be methamphetamine, digital scales and US Currency was located. Assisting with the traffic stop and arrest was Manchester City Police Sgt. Jeff Couch.
Fonda Gilbert, 59 of Bourbon Street was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess
• Traff. In A Controlled Substance- 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)
Todd Sizemore, 32 of Ham Hollow Road was charged with:
• Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess
• Traff. In A Controlled Substance-1st Degree (Methamphetamine)
