A man and woman with Manchester addresses have been charged in connection with a murder.
Jeremy Lewis, 35, and Lena Michelle North, 27, were lodged in the Leslie County Detention Center on charges of murder.
Sources say the charge stems from the 2018 disappearance of Tyler North in Leslie County. North, 27, of Leslie County at the time of his disappearance, is the ex-husband of Lena Michelle North.
On June 24, 2018, Tyler North was last seen at around 8:15 p.m. at the Cawood Recreation Area, three miles from the junction of Ky. 221/US 421 in Leslie County.
Family members say he was driving his grey 2003 Dodge Dakota Quad Cab. His cell phone last pinged in Mozelle, Ky., which is a few miles north of the recreation area.
His family began a search for him when he did not return home and on July 1, 2018 his truck was found burned off Ky. 1850 at the Leslie/Clay County line, but there was no sign of North.
Since his disappearance, North’s parents and family have been vigilant in the search for their loved one.
It’s been a long battle for the family and the process for closure began Wednesday afternoon for them.
On Wednesday afternoon, Kentucky State Police lodged North’s ex-wife Lena in the Leslie County Detention Center at 6:02 p.m.
Jail records indicate her boyfriend, Jeremy Lewis, also a former deputy with the Leslie County Sheriff’s Department, was lodged in jail at 8:38 p.m. Both individuals listed Manchester addresses but are Leslie County natives, sources say.
This is a developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.