Two men have been charged for the murder of a Breckinridge County woman, according to Kentucky State Police. State police began investigating a death after the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office found Beverly Smallwood, a 59-year-old Harned resident, dead inside a home on Harned Road. The investigation resulted in 53-year-old Rodney Jones of Hardinsburg and 33-year-old Boris Drane of Harned both being charged with murder, state police said. Drane has also been charged with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse, according to state police.
Drane lived on the same road where the alleged killing happened, according to court records. No other details about the incident have been released.
