Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on October 11, 2021 at approximately 11:50 PM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Deputy Coty Arnold arrested William Bowling, 53 of South Highway 421 and Dewey Finley, 49 of South Highway 421. The arrest occurred when Deputy Brumley conducted a traffic stop for vehicle infractions, Deputy Brumley made contact with the driver. In plain view Deputy Brumley noted seeing marijuana, after consent was given to Deputy Brumley to search the vehicle. A plastic baggie of suspected methamphetamine was located on the passenger side of the vehicle. Assisting at the scene was Kentucky State Police Trooper Jared Smith. The photos attached is courtesy of Clay County Detention Center and Deputy Brumley.
William Bowling, 53 was charged with:
• Possession of Marijuana
• Failure to Produce Insurance Card
• Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance
• Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator License
• Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense
• Improper Equipment
• Improper Registration Plate
• No Registration Receipt
• No Registration Plates
Dewey Finley, 49 was charged with:
• Possession of Marijuana
• Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense
