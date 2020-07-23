A tip about drug trafficking landed two in jail Wednesday.
Officers with the Manchester Police Department received a tip of Methamphetamine was being sold from a room at the Heritage Inn.
Officers responded to the room and the occupants inside gave them permission to search the room for illegal substances. A substantial amount of Methamphetamine and some marijuana was found in a bag under the mattress in the room along with drug paraphernalia and digital scales and baggies.
Police charged Randy Davidson, of Oneida KY and Angela Jones, of London KY. Both charged with Trafficking in a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) poss of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. K 9 Officer Ryan Jackson is in charge of the investigation assisted by Sgt Jeff Couch. Lt Taye Napier and Officer Chris Curry. And K9 Zeus
