A small child walking around outside in only a diaper led to the mother being behind bars.
Manchester City Police officer Jeremy Garrison responded to the complaint at 153 Locust Street Wednesday.
Upon arrival, a neighbor showed the officer where the child lived and said an adult hadn’t been there all day they thought. The officer says he observed a padlock on the front door and the neighbor said the child had crawled out the window.
Officers could hear children crying inside the residence and tried to enter through a rear door but found it was nailed shut, Garrison stated.
The officers forced the padlock from the front door to gain access to the crying children, according to the police citation.
Officers were met with “astounding heat” when entering the home as temperatures were near 80 degrees outside and heat was coming from a space heater in the middle of the floor.
They found a three-year-old girl wearing only a diaper and a six-year-old boy alone in the home. They also found a bathtub completely full of water and the residence was “very dirty and messy”.
The mother, Viola Stanley, returned to the scene while police were at the residence and she was placed under arrest.
She is charged with two counts of wanton endangerment 1st; two counts of unlawful imprisonment 1st; two counts of criminal abuse 2nd child 12 or under and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.
Social services took the children into their custody, according to the officer.
