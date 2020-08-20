Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Hobie Daugherty along with Sgt. Greg Poynter arrested two individuals on Tuesday evening August 18, 2020 at approximately 6:20 PM. The arrests occurred off KY 30 in a business parking lot approximately 8 miles north of London after deputies were dispatched to a possible drug use complaint involving a red passenger car there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies located a vehicle fitting the description of the original complaint and conducted an investigation. An occupant in the vehicle was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine, Suboxone, and syringes. A second occupant was determined to be under the influence and had an outstanding warrant of arrest. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
- William M. Brock age 35 of Kincaid Road Manchester charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance – second-degree; prescription controlled substances not in proper container – first offense.
- Willie Joe Henson age 34 of Highway 687, Manchester charged with public intoxication – controlled substances. In addition, this subject was charged on a Clay District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating on suspended or revoked operator's license.
