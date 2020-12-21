It was a tragic record-setting day for COVID-19 numbers in Clay County Monday.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported two deaths and a total of 57 confirmed cases. 

A 96-year-old female and an 83-year-old male, both residents of Landmark of Laurel Creek, died due to COVID-19, the CVDHD reported.

21 more cases were reported from the retirement home; 23 from the Manchester Federal Corrections Institution and 13 in the community.

The county now has 552 active cases.

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you