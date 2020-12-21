It was a tragic record-setting day for COVID-19 numbers in Clay County Monday.
The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported two deaths and a total of 57 confirmed cases.
A 96-year-old female and an 83-year-old male, both residents of Landmark of Laurel Creek, died due to COVID-19, the CVDHD reported.
21 more cases were reported from the retirement home; 23 from the Manchester Federal Corrections Institution and 13 in the community.
The county now has 552 active cases.
