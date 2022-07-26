Two people charged in the death of a Manchester man have entered guilty pleas to lesser charge in Laurel Circuit Court.
The pleas have been entered over the December 2020 murder of Jeremy “Ta-Ta” Caldwell.
Ashley Brooke Lewis, 30, and Freddie Scalf, Jr., also 30, entered please last week, according to court records.
Lewis entered a guilty plea to facilitation to murder, amended from the original charge of complicity to commit murder. She was recommended to serve five years in prison, which went to 10 years for a second-degree persistent felony offender charge. She also entered guilty pleas to two other charges-first degree trafficking in methamphetamine in a separate case and convicted felon in possession of a handgun. Those pleas bring her total sentence to 17 years.
Scalf, of East Bernstadt, entered a guilty plea to tampering with physical evidence in that case, and recommended a five-year sentence. The sentence will run consecutive to his guilty plea to facilitation to murder of 10 years.
The two, along with Brandon Gray, 30, of Keavy, pulled up to Caldwell at a store in East Bernstadt and an argument ensued.
Caldwell was shot and witnesses say they saw a Pontiac G6 fleeing the scene.
The suspects were identified, and a manhunt ensued for the three. Two days after the shooting, Gray was found in Keavy and had barricaded himself inside a home.
He was found hiding in the attic and later charged with the murder of Caldwell.
Lewis was arrested on December 30th and Scalf on January 9th.
The pleas come just weeks before the start of the trial of Gray on the murder charge on August 9th in Laurel Circuit Court.
Caldwell resided in Manchester, but was originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was a standout football player for Eastern Kentucky University and went on to play professionally.
