Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Wes Brown along with Deputy Austyn Weddle, Deputy Travis Napier, Deputy Zach Allen arrested two individuals on Saturday evening October 22, 2022 at approximately 5:31 PM. The arrests occurred off Old Richmond Road, approximately 3 miles north of London after deputies were dispatched to an alleged assault there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies conducted an investigation and learned that allegedly one of the subjects had struck a male subject. In addition, it was determined that another male subject there was wanted on outstanding warrants. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
- Roger Young age 50 of East Bernstadt charged with assault – 4th degree
- Gilbert Young age 54 of London charged on a Laurel Circuit Court bench warrant of arrest charging probation violation regarding charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; persistent felony offender. Also the subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on drug charges.
These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
