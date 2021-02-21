Laurel Sheriff's Lieut. Chris Edwards is investigating the death of two individuals on Pinehill Brock Road, off East 80.
Sheriff's deputies were called to a residence after an acquaintance conducting a welfare check found a male deceased outside the residence and a female deceased inside a residence on Sunday morning February 21, 2021 at approximately 10:32 AM.
Cause of death has not been determined. An autopsy will be conducted in Frankfort to determine the cause of death.
Names of deceased will be released following next of kin notification. The investigation is ongoing.
