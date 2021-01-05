Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on January 5, 2021 at approximately 12:00 Am Clay County Sheriff Deputy Coty Arnold arrested Sonny Hubbard, 31 of Bar Creek and Flora Namauu, 37 of Indiana. The arrest occurred when Deputy Arnold received a complaint of two individuals in an automobile parked on Engine Cemetery Road. Once Deputy Arnold made contact with the male subject and got the information he provided, it showed the subject had an active warrant for his arrest. After the subject was placed under arrest, the subject admitted to giving Deputy Arnold his brother’s information. Once his correct information was ran with Clay County Dispatch it showed the subject had 2 outstanding warrants for his arrest. Both subjects was determined to be under the influence of intoxicants.
Sonny Hubbard, 31 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Publix Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Giving Officer False Name or Address
Flora Namauu, 37 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
