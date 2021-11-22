Two men have been indicted by the Clay grand jury for assaulting five police officers.
Michael Couch, 40, was indicted for three counts of assault 3rd and persistent felony offender.
According to the indictment, on September 12, 2021, Couch intentionally and wantonly struck and caused injury to deputies Kendrick Smith, Coty Arnold and Manchester Police officer Jason Combs, by throwing closed hand strikes at him and making contact with the deputy causing physical injury.
In the second unrelated case, Jason Smith, 43, is charged with assaulting deputies John Root and Darrell Goins causing them physical injury on July 29, 2021.
In other news from the grand jury:
-Robin Lovins, 28, was indicted for burglary second degree and theft by unlawful taking over $500. Lovins is accused of entering the residence of Deborah Gray and committing the crimes.
-Sawyer Sizemore, 77, was indicted for bail jumping 1st degree for failing to appear in Clay Circuit Court for a jury trial.
-Albert Roark, 46, was indicted for no brake lights, no registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain insurance card, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicants DUI 4thoffense; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to wear seatbelts.
-Misty Wagers, 38, is charged with nonsupport and flagrant nonsupport two counts. Count one accuses Wagers of owing $3,476.71 and count two says she owes $8,437.00.
-Harold Wilson, 38, was indicted for nonsupport and flagrant nonsupport. He is accused of owing $18,041.45 in child support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.