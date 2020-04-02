Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on April 2, 2020 at approximately 5:00 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Wes Brumley and Deputy Kendric Smith arrested Cameron Saylor, 19 of Frankfort and Christian Hall, 19 of London. The arrest occurred when Deputies received a complaint of individuals going door to door asking for another subject, Deputy Brumley conducted a traffic stop on North Highway 421 for vehicle infractions. Upon contact with the driver, Deputy Brumley noted the subject was showing signs of impairment. Once the subject was told to exit the vehicle for field sobriety test, Deputy Brumley located a loaded firearm in the waistband of the subject. Also, the passenger had a loaded firearm under his seat. Durng the search of the car a backpack was located and had bundle of marijuana, scales, white pills and U.S. currency. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Officer Chris Curry. The photos attached are provided by the Clay County Detention Center and Deputy Brumley.
Cameron Saylor, 19 was charged with:
• One Headlight
• Instructional Permit Violations
• Carrying a Concealed Deadly weapon
• Menacing
• Trafficking in Marijuana (8oz < 5 lbs)
• Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (Drug Unspecified)
Christian Hall, 19 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Carrying a concealed Deadly weapon
• Public Intoxication of Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Menacing
• Possession of a Controlled Substance
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.