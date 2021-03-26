Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March 23, 2021 at approximately 2:15 PM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb and PAO Trent Baker arrested Tim Asher, 36 of Tyner and Darren Smith, 44 of Smith Road. The arrest occurred when Deputies went to Arrowhead Court to follow up on a Burglary complaint when they came into contact with the above mentioned subject’s sitting inside of a vehicle. Upon initial contact with Darren Smith, Deputies noted in plain view the subject had a hypodermic needle along with Drug paraphernalia in the subject’s possession. Through investigation and search, Deputies located numerous drug paraphernalia, a plastic baggie containing suspected methamphetamine, suboxone and marijuana.
Tim Asher, 36 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Possession of Marijuana
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)
Darren Smith, 44 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
