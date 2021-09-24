On September 23, 2021 at approximately 12:00 Pm Clay County Sheriff Patric Robinson along with Chief Deputy Clifton Jones and Deputy Paul Whitehead arrested Russell Gray, 38 of Arrow Head Court and Bobby Henson, 40 of Hog Skin Road. The arrest occurred when Sheriff Robinson conducted a traffic stop on the above individuals and through investigation it was determined that one subject had an active warrant for his arrest through District Court and during the search of the other subject. Deputies located illegal narcotics on the subjects person. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Officer Jeremy Garrison.
Russell Gray, 38 was charged with:
• Serving bench Warrant for Court
Bobby Henson, 40 was charged with:
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense
