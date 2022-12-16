The Kentucky State Police, London Post was notified by Clay County 911 approximately 7:31 PM on Thursday, of a two-vehicle injury accident at mile marker 27 on the Howell Rogers Parkway in Clay County. The collision resulted in two fatalities.
The initial investigation indicates that a 2007 International Commercial Motor Vehicle operated by John E. Carr, 53 years old of Gray, KY, was traveling west bound on Hal Rogers Parkway, his vehicle crossed over the center line and struck a 2015 Ford F250 Pickup operated by William B. Collins 45 years old of Emmalena, Ky.
Mr. Collins and his passenger Tanner A. Reisig 22 years old of Paint Lick, Ky were pronounced deceased on scene by the Clay County Coroner’s Office.
The State Medical Office in Frankfort will conduct autopsies of the victims this date.
Mr. Carr was transported by Air Evac and flown to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 11 Trooper Cory Jones. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11, the Big Creek Fire Department, Red Bird Fire Department, Manchester and Lockard's Creek Fire Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, and Clay County Coroner’s Office.
