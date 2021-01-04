Two more deaths were reported related to COVID-19, according to the Cumberland Valley District Health Department.
The deaths marked the 13th and 14th overall for Clay County.
The individuals were an 85-year-old male and a 91-year-old female, according to the health department. Both were residents of Landmark of Laurel Creek.
The department also reported 53 confirmed cases with 42 recovered. The numbers reflect Dec. 31 through January 4th as no reports were given due to the holiday.
Clay has 606 active cases with 1,436 total reported since March, according to the CVDHD.
