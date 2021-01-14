Two more deaths are being reported in the county due to COVID-19, according to the Cumberland Valley District Health Department. This marks the seventh death in as many days due to the deadly virus.
A 68-year-old male and a 67-year-old female, both residents of Landmark of Laurel Creek, died. Twenty-two people have now died in Clay County due to COVID-19.
The CVDHD reported seven confirmed cases in the community and two confirmed cases from Landmark of Laurel Creek.
The county has 728 active cases to date.
