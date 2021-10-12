Two more Clay Countians have fell victim to COVID-19, according to the Cumberland Valley District Health Department.
The two individuals in Clay County are an 81-year-old male and a 79-year-old male. This marks the 57th and 58th death in the county due to COVID.
Positive cases are declining in the county as over a seven-day span from Oct. 2nd thru Oct. 8th 36 cases were reported.
The department also reported 69 has recovered from COVID.
