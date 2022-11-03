(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – Members of the Clay County Tiger Golf team were awarded this week! Reece Nolan and Harley Davidson, both seniors at Clay County, were honored by being named members of the KYGCA All-Region team. Reece was also named 10th region player of the year! Congratulations to both Tigers on not only a fantastic season, but wonderful careers as well.
Coach Jason Smith was very proud of his departing seniors, and he wished them both well in the future. “I am thrilled to see these two get the honors they deserve,” said Smith. “They work hard each and every day, and they truly love the game of golf. I loved coaching them, I will miss Harley and Reece, and replacing them is impossible. They are even better kids than they are golfers, and another congratulations to them for receiving these much deserved awards.”
