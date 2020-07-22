Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Landry Collett arrested two individuals on Sunday night July 19, 2020 at approximately 11:53 PM. The arrests occurred on Hal Rogers Parkway in London following a traffic stop conducted on a tan colored Buick Rainier for a lane change violation. During the traffic stop the driver was determined to be under the influence and driving on a suspended license. Deputy Collett became suspicious of the two subjects during the stop and with assistance from Deputy Justin Taylor and Deputy Tommy Houston during the continuing investigation , a large quantity of a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine (approx. 2 pounds) was found in possession of the driver and passenger. A used needle was also found. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
- Michael D. Bowling age 62 of Hog Camp branch Road, Tyner, KY charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, driving on suspended license, careless driving, failure to signal. This individual was turned over to federal authorities for prosecution on the large quantity of meth discovered in his possession.
- Jimmy E. Cox age 47 of 1st Ave., West, Hendersonville, North Carolina turned over to federal authorities or prosecution on the large quantity of meth discovered in his possession.
