Two Pulaski County Constables were convicted late Friday, by a federal jury sitting in London, of federal civil rights violations and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
After approximately three and a half hours of deliberations, following a five-day trial, the jury convicted Michael Wallace, 47, of Bronston, Ky., and Gary Baldock, 56, of Somerset, Ky., of violating the civil rights of persons within Pulaski County, and of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to the evidence at trial, Wallace and Baldock worked together to violate people’s civil rights by fabricating evidence, which was used as a basis to arrest, to search, and to seize the property of others. Both Wallace and Baldock were also found to have possessed methamphetamine, for the purpose of planting the drug on potential suspects.
“This case is a disgraceful example of a grave betrayal of trust, a profound violation of the rights of others, and a real danger to our community,” said Carlton S. Shier, IV, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky. “When those charged with enforcing the law and protecting the public turn instead to corruption, self-interest, and violating the rights of others, that does enduring damage to our communities. It also undermines the hard work and true dedication of so many. I want to thank the FBI and our trial team for the hard work and dedication that lead to these guilty verdicts.”
"As evidenced by the jury's guilty verdict, the actions of the two Pulaski County constables were not only harmful to the individuals they swore under oath to protect, but they also undermined public trust and confidence in law enforcement," said Special Agent in Charge Robert Brown of the FBI’s Louisville Field Office. "The FBI will not tolerate those who abuse their authority for their own personal gain and is committed to rooting out public corruption at all level."
Acting United States Attorney Shier and Special Agent in Charge Brown jointly announced the verdicts.
The investigation was conducted by the FBI. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Parman.
Wallace and Baldock will appear for sentencing on October 18, 2021. They each face up to 10 years for the civil rights convictions; Baldock faces up to 20 years for the methamphetamine conviction; and Wallace faces a minimum of five years, up to 40 years, for the methamphetamine conviction. However, the Court must consider the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the applicable federal sentencing statutes before imposing a sentence.
