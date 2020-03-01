Manchester City Police needs your help in identifying these two suspects in a robbery at the Family Dollar Store in Manchester Saturday.
According to city police officer Antonio Dodson and Lt. Taye Napier the two approached the clerk with over $400 worth of items in their shopping cart. After two attempts to use a declined debit card, the two told the clerk they did not want the items.
One of the two women, distracted the clerk while the other fled the store with the items.
If you recognize either of these two please contact us here with a private message or message the Manchester City Police Department's Facebook page.
