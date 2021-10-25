Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on October 24, 2021 at approximately 1:00 AM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Deputy Jared Smith arrested Candace Bell, 20 of Marcum Street. The arrest occurred during a traffic stop on North Highway 421, through acknowledgement of warrants Deputy Brumley knew the above mentioned subject had two active warrants for her arrest. During the search, Deputy Brumley located 2 small bags with crystal like substance and an unknown tablet. The above mentioned subject admitted to items belonging to her.
Candace Bell, 20 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
• Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd Degree (Drug Unspecified)
