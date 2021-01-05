Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on January 02, 2021 at approximately 6:50 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Coty Arnold arrested William Branstutter, 45 of Lyttleton Road and Trixy Wagers, 37 of South Highway 421. The arrest occurred when Deputy Arnold received a complaint of individuals at a residence off of South Highway 421 arguing with property owners. Upon arrival, Deputy Arnold conducted an investigation at which time determined that both subjects was under the influence of intoxicants and had come to the residence and was threatening the home owners. 
 
William Branstutter, 45 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Criminal Trespassing 2nd Degree
• Serving Parole Violation Warrant
 
Trixy Wagers, 37 was charged with:
• Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree
• Menacing
• Public Intoxication of Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
