On 05/01/2021 City of Manchester Fire Department was notified by Clay County E-911 for a Motor Vehicle accident with one vehicle possibly on fire. Upon arrival all patients had self extricated from the vehicle’s and there was no fire to be found. Clay County EMS provided pre-hospital care before transporting to Advent Health Manchester and air lifting one subject to a nearby Level 1 Trauma Center for injuries.
Personnel stood by with law enforcement while the accident was investigated and roadway was cleaned up. All units returned to the Station from the scene with no further incident.
Assisting on scene: Air Evac Life-Team, Clay County EMS, Warrens Towing, Manchester Police Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police.
