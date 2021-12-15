Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Jake Miller arrested Jonathan Scott Wagers age 41 of Curry Rd., London on Tuesday afternoon December 14, 2021 at approximately 12:53 PM. The arrest occurred in a business parking lot off East Laurel Rd., approximately 5 miles east of London after deputies were dispatched to a two vehicle hit and run traffic crash on East Highway 80. While enroute to the scene deputies learned that one of the vehicles involved in the crash --a dark blue Volkswagen Jetta-- had struck another vehicle and left the scene headed east on Kentucky 80. Deputies were able to locate the suspect vehicle approximately 2 miles away from the crash site, and conducted an investigation on the driver who was determined to be under the influence. Jonathan Scott Wagers was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – third offense; leaving the scene of an accident; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance – first offense. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
50 Greatest Sports Figures
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.