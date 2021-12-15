Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Jake Miller arrested Jonathan Scott Wagers age 41 of Curry Rd., London on Tuesday afternoon December 14, 2021 at approximately 12:53 PM. The arrest occurred in a business parking lot off East Laurel Rd., approximately 5 miles east of London after deputies were dispatched to a two vehicle hit and run traffic crash on East Highway 80. While enroute to the scene deputies learned that one of the vehicles involved in the crash --a dark blue Volkswagen Jetta-- had struck another vehicle and left the scene headed east on Kentucky 80. Deputies were able to locate the suspect vehicle approximately 2 miles away from the crash site, and conducted an investigation on the driver who was determined to be under the influence. Jonathan Scott Wagers was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – third offense; leaving the scene of an accident; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance – first offense. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. 

