The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in locating two suspects from a homicide that claimed the life of a Manchester resident.
Robert Brandon Gray, 39, of City Dam Rd. Keavy, and Ashley B. Lewis, 30, of Four Oaks Road in East Bernstadt are wanted by police. Gray is wanted on a charge of murder and Lewis on complicity to commit murder. Both are considered armed and dangerous.
Gray was also charged earlier this year in the armed robbery of Alvin’s Easy Mart.
Jeremy Caldwell, 32, was gunned down at a business off Highway 490 and 1376 in East Bernstadt Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.
A suspect driving a silver Pontiac G6 fled the scene following the shooting, police say.
Caldwell, originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, has two small children in Manchester from a relationship.
He was an All-American defensive back at Eastern Kentucky University during the 2010 and 2011 seasons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.