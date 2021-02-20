LEXINGTON, Ky. – Coming off a fifth consecutive bowl trip and returning many of the contributors from a third straight bowl championship team, UK Athletics announced ticket information for the 2021 football season on Friday.
"We already feel the enthusiasm of our fans and players for the 2021 season," said Mitch Barnhart, UK Director of Athletics. "The Big Blue Nation has played a huge role in helping the coaches and players build a program that has gone to five straight bowl games and won the last three. That passion and support are more important than ever as we anticipate the excitement of a new season in Kroger Field."
Kentucky football is slated to play seven homes games this fall. The schedule includes SEC matchups against Missouri (Sept. 11), Florida (Oct. 2), LSU (Oct. 9) and Tennessee (Nov. 6). UK will also host nonconference foes Louisiana-Monroe (Sept. 4), Chattanooga (Sept. 18) and New Mexico State (Nov. 20).
All fans in the general seating bowl can lock in season tickets during the renewal campaign at the Early Signing Period price from 2020. In a continuing effort to create affordable options and provide opportunities for potential new season ticket holders, ticket prices in the 200-level corners will start at $199 for the 2021 season. UK will also offer a new price point in sections 11 and 14, where the associated K Fund donation will start at just $50 per seat. All season tickets in the premium seating areas (Loge Level, Woodford Reserve Club and Central Bank Field Club) will be priced at $500 per seat, with associated K Fund donations unchanged. Complete pricing is detailed below.
2021 Season Ticket Pricing (Plus Applicable Per-Seat K Fund Donations)
- Premium Seating – $500
- Standard – $329/$319
- 200-Level Public Sideline – $299
- 200-Level Public Corner – $199
Parking pricing for the 2021 season will remain unchanged. New opportunities are available for this fall in select parking lots, and more information can be found at UKFootballTix.com.
Renewals are now available online through each season ticket holder's My UK Athletics Account at UKathletics.com/renew. Fans who elected to roll over credits from the 2020 season will see that credit reflected on their online invoice. While paper invoices will not be mailed this season, printable invoices are available online. The renewal deadline for 2021 football season tickets is Friday, April 16.
Interest-free payment plan options that extend through June are available online, starting with a four-month payment plan with the first installment due upon signup. The deadline to sign up for the four-month payment plan and to earn five bonus K Fund priority points for renewing early is March 19. Fans with questions about payment plan options, credits or invoices should contact the UK Ticket Office or visit UKFootballTix.com.
Suite renewals will be invoiced separately, and suite holders will receive an email in March when suite renewals are available online.
New season tickets will go on sale in early March, at which point fans will be able to browse the Kentucky Football Virtual Venue to view seats and work together with a personal ticket representative to compare and purchase available seat locations. Fans can gain priority access to the best seat locations prior to the public on-sale by placing a $50 per seat deposit or by contacting the UK Sales Office at (800) 928-2287 (Option 1). Season parking permits in a number of convenient lots are also available to new purchasers for the 2021 season, while supplies last. Special season ticket discounts are available to regular, full-time University of Kentucky faculty and staff.
Fans will also have the opportunity to make a donation to the new Ev'ry Wildcat Fund, which was established in 2020 as a means to sustain athletic department initiatives. Ev'ry Wildcat contributions help to fund programs for over 500 UK student-athletes, including scholarships, academic services, housing, room and board, medical care and more.
To learn more about football season ticket offerings and frequently asked questions, visit UKFootballTix.com.
The Kentucky football team finished the 2020 season, which included a 10-game SEC schedule, with a record of 5-6 after defeating N.C. State in the Gator Bowl. With the win, Kentucky has now won three consecutive bowl games. Kentucky is 24-12 at Kroger Field over the last five seasons.
For more information on the UK football team, visit ukathletics.com/football and follow the team on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
