Unidentified Flying Object. Three little words that sparks the interest of nearly everyone when they hear it. In July 1986 Clay County was abuzz as citizens claimed they saw a U.F.O. in the Oneida/Bar Creek area.
It was the headline story 35 years ago this week in the July 10, 1986 edition of The Manchester Enterprise.
According to the story, Roosevelt Spurlock was relaxing on the front porch of his Oneida home. Mary Helton was at her Countryside Restaurant. Margy Turner was also finishing her duties at the restaurant and Vernon Stidham was at his home on Red Bird.
All four people told the Enterprise they saw a large square object with red lights and windows hovering just over the big hills in Bullskin.
A Manchester woman and her five-year-old daughter have now come forward and say they too saw this U.F.O. 35 years ago on Bar Creek.
The women, who wish to remain anonymous due to public scrutiny, say they were at her parents home on Bar Creek when the incident occurred.
“We were all outside and a large object started hovering close to the ground in our field,” the mother said. “It was something I’ll never forget. I remember my dad going to get his gun and made us all go inside the house.”
During the time of the incident, an air traffic controller at the London Airport said it must have been a large plane in the area.
The woman and many others say it was not a plane.
“We all saw it,” the mother said. “It wasn’t a plane.”
The girl, now 40, says she remembers the incident like it was yesterday.
“It was the scariest thing I’ve ever seen to this day,” she said. “The dogs were barking and going crazy and my family ran and got their guns and made us all go in the house. To this day I still say that was not an airplane.”
According to the story in The Enterprise, a state police dispatcher at London says there were reports of a large plane in the Oneida area around 10 p.m. Tuesday that was losing altitude and flying at approximately 6,000 feet.
However, Roosevelt Spurlock, a forest ranger with the Peabody Ranger Station said what he saw was no plane. Mary Helton agreed with Spurlock and she too said it was not a plane.
“I saw it and it was very big, scary and was square with windows,” she said.
The forest ranger said it was the scariest thing he’d ever seen.
“It was the scariest thing I have ever encountered,” he said. “I was sitting on my front porch and it came over the Bullskin mountains barely cutting the mountaintops. It had two front red lights and two back red lights. It was square looking and extremely large.”
Flight service controllers at London said the object they got reports on was flying at approximately 6,000 feet it would have still been hardly noticeable.
So what did all these people actually see?
When told what the air traffic controller said, Spurlock, Helton, Stidham and Turner all said what they saw was no plane.
“It just made this loud ear-piercing sound, sort of like a whistling sound,” Helton said.
The speed of the object is what convinced everyone that it could not have been a plane.
“This thing circled and came back traveling at a very slow speed,” Spurlock said. “No plane could go that slow.”
The mother and daughter on Bar Creek said the object actually hoovered over the field.
“No way a plane could do that,” said the woman who witnessed it only five-years-old. “To this day I’ve yet to ever see anything like what I seen that day.”
The days following the sighting, radio talk shows on WWXL and WKLB were flooded with phone calls of more witnesses detailing their account of the object.
Most, according to talk show host Joe Burchell of WWXL’s Tradin’ Post, gave the exact same description and said it was huge, square with lights and windows.
The Enterprise stayed on top of the story and kept in contact with sources at the London Airport. They later told the newspaper what residents saw was a C-5A Galaxy plane used mostly for transporting cargo and was the world’s largest plane in 1986. The flight controller at London said he talked with the pilot of the plane and was told he was flying at approximately 4,000 feet.
“Everybody thought the plane was flying lower and that it was having engine problems, but the truth is the plane is so large that it just looked like it was flying low,” the controller said. “As for the sound, the loud ear-piercing sound, this plane makes that type of sound.”
Everything the air traffic controller said made sense, but one thing was left out—windows.
A Google search of the C-5 Galaxy plane shows many images but none with windows on the side of the plane. Zero.
Each person that saw the object claimed they saw windows on the side of the plane. Every story told verified the same thing.
UFO’s have made national news recently as a government report was released on June 25th verifying objects have been confirmed and they don’t know exactly what they are.
35 years later, many of the witnesses have since passed away, but then and now some our adamant on what they saw.
“I was only five at the time, but that memory has never faded away,” the woman said. “It wasn’t an airplane like they tried to claim.”
In 1986 Roosevelt Spurlock agreed.
“This thing went right over the top of my house and it was no plane, I don’t care what anybody says,” he said.
