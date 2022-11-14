The Cats came into the Vanderbilt game looking to clean up mistakes from the Missouri victory where they picked up their 6th win of the season and became eligible for the seventh straight year for a bowl game. But the mistakes kept piling on, beginning with the singing of the National Anthem, where it had to be started over and lines were forgotten. The atmosphere for the Kroger Field outing wasn’t hyped up with the rain, cold and snowy weather scaring fans away. Going into the game the Cats were looking for a victory to gain better bowl position, but Vandy was hungry for a win, since not winning a game in the SEC for 26 consecutive games.
Kentucky going into the game as a 17 1/2 point favorite could not find the chemistry to put together a win, with Vandy winning the game 24-21. This loss could possibly be one of the worst losses for the UK football program in recent history. Vandy playing with a backup quarterback (Mike Wright), sick players and a 3-6record, this should have been the game the CATS needed to work out the blunders that were made at Missouri. Unfortunately, the Cats didn’t have their star players Chris Rodriguez, an All-SEC running back and quarterback Will Levis a projected top-ten NFL Draft pick, producing as players who will be competing at the next level, and yet again, the offensive line was the blame. Rodriguez broke tackles on his own without the offensive line, and Levis could have played better if the offensive line had performed well enough to give the receivers time to run their routes. Levis was sacked four times by a Vandy defense that ranked last in the SEC entering the game with only 13 on the season. Levis completed 11-23 passes for 109 yards, and Rodriguez rushed 18 times for 162 yards, scoring 2 touchdowns. Who would have thought kicker Matt Ruffolo, being 3-4 on FG attempts for the day, would have been the player keeping the Cats in the game when they couldn’t finish in the red zone. The Wildcats were inside the 30-yard line five times and turned it into only 15 points.
Kentucky appeared to have survived the Vanderbilt effort after running back Chris Rodriguez twice gave the Wildcats a lead, scoring from the 5 for a 15-14 edge then racing 72 yards for a touchdown to make it 21-17 with 5:03 left in the game. Vanderbilt scored the game-winning touchdown with 32 seconds left to post the upset of No. 24 Kentucky (6-4, 3-4). Based on all the stats going into the game, UK should have won the game, but another lackluster performance by the Cats improved Vandy’s record to 4-6, 1-5 SEC. The win for the Commodores was the first over the Wildcats since 2015.
While everyone is calling for heads to roll after this embarrassing loss, once again we are asking the question… is UK a basketball school and not a football school? With losses to the Peacocks and Vandy in the past 7 months, does it even matter?
