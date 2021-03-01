(LEXINGTON, Ky.) – The UK Softball team started their season on February 12 with high expectations. Just a scant three weeks later, the team stands undefeated at 14 – 0 and ranked No. 12 in the country.
I’d say it’s going pretty well.
Even more impressively, the team has been dominating, both in the circle and at the plate. The Wildcats have outscored their opponents by a total of 156 – 29 (yep, you read that right) and sport a team batting average of .426. Throw in a skimpy 1.71 ERA, and you can see why the Cats have been virtually untouchable.
The games haven’t been close, with the Wildcats winning all 14 games thus far by at least three runs—the lone exception being a come-from-behind walk-off 6 – 5 squeaker against Florida International. A whopping five of their games have been shutouts, and the team dropped 20 on poor North Carolina Central just ten days earlier.
Individually, junior catcher Kayla Kawolik has been a terror in the leadoff position with a SLG% of 1.063. Freshman infielder Erin Coffel leads the team with 8 HRs and 25 RBIs.
Pitching wise, the Cats are deep. Fifth-year senior Autumn Hume is 5 – 0 and leads the team with 29 strikeouts. In their most recent outing, a 15 – 0 shutout of Stetson, senior Grace Baalman and sophomore Miranda Stoddard combined to no hit the Hatters, as the Wildcats improved upon their best start in program history.
Before making reservations for Oklahoma City, however, let’s just take a couple of deep breaths and see what all this means. Granted, the competition has been a bit underwhelming and overmatched, but the quick start out of the gate is exactly what Coach Rachel Lawson called for.
At the Media Day press conference, Lawson—entering her 14th season at the helm—emphasized that the Cats needed to win early and win big.
“That’s the key this year,” Lawson said. “We have a great SEC schedule. If you see everyone we’re playing, they’re in the top in the SEC, so that will give us the points that we need to hopefully host a Regional or a Super Regional even.”
As usual, the SEC provides a scary gauntlet to navigate. In all, nine SEC teams entered the season ranked in the national polls. Even as stellar a start as Kentucky has gotten off to, they’re still currently ranked behind Alabama (4), Florida (6), and LSU (11) in the latest USA Today rankings.
“In the preseason, it’s so important that you get your wins quick because you don’t know what’s going to happen,” Lawson explained. “Is our team going to shut down [due to Covid]? Does weather shut you down? All those sorts of things. You need to have those [early] wins also to have a strong postseason resume.”
That type of early emphasis made the preparation a little different this year. Although the roster has some familiar names, the experience level at all the different positions is comparatively minimal.
“We’re going to have to focus on winning, get as much experience on the field as we can,” Lawson continued. “It makes it difficult for some of the freshmen who have gotten in here to get some early playing time that we generally like to get them off the bench. It’s a very unique year.”
As is usually the case under Lawson, Kentucky has another very smart and selfless team. Every one of them came to Kentucky primarily to go to the postseason. They all know the importance of teamwork and sacrifice in winning these early games.
So how’s it going so far? Dominating and undefeated is as good as it gets.
I’d say, “Mission Accomplished!”
Dr. John Huang is a columnist for Nolan Group Media and editor-in-chief of JustTheCats.com. His new book, CUT TO THE CHASE, is now available on Amazon. If you enjoy his writing, you can follow him on Twitter @KYHuangs.
