LEXINGTON, Ky. – With Kentucky chasing a 32nd SEC Tournament championship in Nashville this week, the UK Sports Network is rolling out the blue carpet for fans by once again transforming downtown Nashville's hottest bar, The Valentine, into the Official UK Sports Network Headquarters. The Valentine will be the premier spot for fans to hang out before, during and after each game.
The Valentine, located at 312 Broadway just steps away from Bridgestone Arena, will serve as the UK Sports Network's official home for the "Don Franklin Auto Countdown to Tipoff" pregame radio show with Dave Baker and Rex Chapman, airing live 90 minutes prior to each game. Should the Cats win on Friday and Saturday, a special postgame panel featuring the entire UK Sports Network roster of talent, including the radio play-by-play duo of Tom Leach and Mike Pratt, will take place approximately one hour after each game live from The Valentine. For the many fans traveling to Nashville without game tickets, The Valentine will be the best place to watch the action with tons of TVs located throughout the entire bar.
A four-story saloon featuring an expansive rooftop patio and live music, The Valentine will be running specials for UK fans to enjoy all weekend long. Also, two UK Athletics partners, Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. and Anheuser-Busch, will be on hand with new products. There is no cover charge for admission and The Valentine will be opening early and closing late for fans to enjoy a weekend full of enjoyment.
To receive event notifications and to stay up-to-date on the latest UK Sports Network events taking place at The Valentine, fans are encouraged to download the official UK Athletics app on both the Apple iTunes and Google Play stores and also follow the UK Sports Network on its social media platforms: Twitter (@UKSportsNetwork), Facebook (UK Sports Network) and Instagram (@uk_sportsnetwork).
The UK Sports Network's 2020 postseason coverage of Kentucky basketball is presented by UK HealthCare.
For the latest on the Kentucky men's basketball team, follow @KentuckyMBB on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, and on the web at UKathletics.com.
