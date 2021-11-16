An investigation has been opened by the Public Service Commission (PSC) against the North Manchester Water Association.
The embattled water association has been embroiled in controversy over the past several years with numerous water line issues and a loan involving the Clay Fiscal Court.
According to the order filed, “the commission on its own motion, establishes this proceeding to investigate, North Manchester Water Association, Inc. (North Manchester Water), its officers, Steve Davis, Bill Hurd, Carl Gregory Hoskins, Bobby Wolfe, Henry Smith, Ted Woods, Carl David Crawford, and its manager, Jerry Rice for allegedly failing to comply with KRS 278.140, KRS 278.230, 807 KAR 5:006 Section 4 and KRS 278.990. The willful failure to comply presents prima facie evidence of incompetency, neglect of duty, gross immorality, or nonfeasance, misfeasance, or malfeasance in office sufficient to make North Manchester Water’s office and manager subject to the penalties of KRS 278.990. The Commission finds that public hearing should be held on the merits of the allegations set forth herein.”
FINANCIAL CONCERNS
The PSC is authorized to investigate and examine the condition of any utility subject to its jurisdiction, including any practice or act relating to the utility service.
They (PSC) say pursuant to 807 KAR 5:006, Section 4(1), North Manchester Water was required to file its 2020 gross operating revenue report (2020 Gross Report) on or before March 31, 2021. They were also required to file their 2020 financial and statistical report before the same date. As of April 29, 2021, North Manchester had not filed either report, the order states.
The PSC says on May 15, 2021, they inquired again about the missing reports. Three days later they received an email response that provided North Manchester’s 2020 Gross Report, and further requested a 30-day extension of time for the filing of the 2020 Annual Report.
The PSC recommended North Manchester Water file the information that it had for the 2020 Annual Report and that it could always file an amendment, if material changes were discovered and amendment was necessary. The PSC sent a certified letter to the association stating an investigation may be opened if the information was not filed by August 13, 2021.
In 2019, North Manchester and other water associations were ordered by the PSC to develop and file with the Commission within six months of the Order new policies and procedures to address water loss and better business practices, including but not limited to, a water loss reduction plan, a leak detection plan, and improved employee policies and procedures. The PSC individually ordered North Manchester to file:
-A new tariff sheet that sets forth a written policy regarding theft of water service;
-A meter and testing service;
-The results of the tests of all of its meters that are 10 years or older;
-Test all of its meters that are 10 years old or older;
-The results of a comprehensive water audit;
-Documentation of fire department water usage;
-A written polices and procedures manual;
-A written employee vehicle usage policy;
-A written safety training schedule;
On May 21, 2020, North Manchester Water (NMWA) filed into the post-case record a letter from Michael Maggard of Sisler-Maggard Engineering, PLLC indicating that the comprehensive water audit should be completed within the next 30 days of the letter. On September 23, 2020, the association filed information in compliance with the 2019 order.
On October 5, 2020, the PSC sent a letter requesting clarification on the submittal by NMWA. As of the filing of the complaint by PSC, NMWA has not responded with clarification.
RATE REQUEST
On February 15, 2019, North Manchester filed an application with PSC requesting a rate increase which was dismissed by the PSC on July 31, 2019. The PSC says they denied the rate request because they have concerns regarding the reliability of financial data being reported by North Manchester Water Association.
In their response it says, “The Commission is extremely concerned that the inability of North Manchester Water to provide complete, accurate financial data in response to Staff inquiries is a symptom of greater financial and operational deficiencies. The fact that North Manchester Water is currently not in compliance with Commission Orders and has been habitually late in filing required reports causes the Commission to question the capability of North Manchester Water’s general manager and officers to properly perform their respective duties at the Association.
CONCLUSION ON PSC
The PSC says the board and NMWA manager willfully aided and abetted in their failure to report gross earnings or receipts derived from intrastate business for the pending calendar year, on or before March 31 each year. The Commission feels the NMWA may be subject to penalties pursuant to KRS 278.990.
They have ordered the board members and general manager submit written responses to the allegations within 20 days of the order filed.
NMWA requested and was granted an extension on filing the requested documentation by November 12, 2021, filed by PSC on October 27, 2021.
A public hearing has also been set for January 11, 2022, at 9 a.m. The hearing will be streamed live on the PSC website at psc.ky.gov
