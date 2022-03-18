Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March 17, 2022 at approximately 10:30 PM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Deputy Kendric Smith arrested Timothy Box, 18 of Maupin Hollow Road and Travis Box, 22 of Corbin. The arrest occurred on Eagle Branch Road when deputies were dispatched to a complaint of one of the subjects being under the influence attempting to leave in a vehicle. Upon arrival, Deputies encountered Timothy Box who was determined to be manifestly under the influence of intoxicants and was later found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine. It was also noted that the other subject had an active warrant for his arrest confirmed by Clay County 911.
Timothy Box, 18 was charged with:
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
• Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
Travis Box, 22 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
