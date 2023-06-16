The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch located and arrested Russell L. Pack, 33, on charges related to a child sexual abuse material investigation.
Pack was located, interviewed, and arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect uploading sexually explicit images of minors online.
The investigation resulted in executing a search warrant at a residence in Louisa on June 15, 2023. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is still ongoing.
Pack is currently charged with 20 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance. This charge is a Class-C felony punishable by five to ten years in prison. Pack was lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.
